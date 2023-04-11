Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07). 694,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,179,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.26 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.64.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

