Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 245,891 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 3.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,763,000 after buying an additional 260,857 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after buying an additional 130,503 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,296,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,749,000 after buying an additional 174,667 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FNDF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 138,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,064. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

