Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,729 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.24. 331,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,668. The stock has a market cap of $358.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.