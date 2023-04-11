Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after acquiring an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 1.2 %

Target stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.00. The stock had a trading volume of 419,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.38.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

