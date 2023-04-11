Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000. American Water Works comprises 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $151.12. The stock had a trading volume of 68,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day moving average of $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

