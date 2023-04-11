Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CTRA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 989,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,136,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

