Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $217,000 in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. 89,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,469. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

