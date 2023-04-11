Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,888 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 169,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,831. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

