Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. 217,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

