Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $840,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EQT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 181,453 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of EQT by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,606,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.46. 1,566,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,484. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

