Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shoprite Price Performance
Shares of SRGHY remained flat at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Shoprite has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.77.
About Shoprite
