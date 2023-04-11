Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shoprite Price Performance

Shares of SRGHY remained flat at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Shoprite has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Get Shoprite alerts:

About Shoprite

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.