Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.62. Approximately 150,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,385,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.86.
SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 304,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,105,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after buying an additional 682,804 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
