Sourceless Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $364.57 million and approximately $1,790.51 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01665534 USD and is down -10.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,066.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

