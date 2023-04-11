SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.51

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 352435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.