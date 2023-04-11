SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 12.1% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,121,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $337.04. The company had a trading volume of 879,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.