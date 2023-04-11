SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 482,899 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 78,474 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,898,934. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

