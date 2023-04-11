Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,021,400.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00.

SPT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 799,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,876. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 0.90.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after buying an additional 222,928 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

