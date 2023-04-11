Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $1,021,400.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $1,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,119,736.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $1,252,200.00.
SPT stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 799,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,876. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after buying an additional 222,928 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
