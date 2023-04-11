SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading 0.2% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.51 and last traded at C$21.05. 260,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 361,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.26, for a total transaction of C$53,958.30. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

