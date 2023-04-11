Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 11th (AINC, AIRI, ASIX, CERT, CPSI, EVH, HCAT, LAZY, NXGN, OLN)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 11th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $54.00.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.