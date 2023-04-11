Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 11th (AINC, AIRI, ASIX, CERT, CPSI, EVH, HCAT, LAZY, NXGN, OLN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 11th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $54.00.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). Stephens issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN). Stephens issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $112.00.

