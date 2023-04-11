StockNews.com Downgrades Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -89.78 and a beta of 2.51. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -935.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

