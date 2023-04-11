StockNews.com Downgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEE. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SEE opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.00. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $69.97.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,592,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,364,000 after purchasing an additional 116,134 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

