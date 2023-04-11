StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

