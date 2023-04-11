Streakk (STKK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $247,744.17

Streakk (STKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $131.15 or 0.00433094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $247,744.17 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 128.50616733 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $305,102.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

