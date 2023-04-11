Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.56 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $140,011.48 and approximately $0.56 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036608 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

