Suku (SUKU) Price Hits $0.0713

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Suku has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Suku has a market cap of $12.71 million and $994,184.08 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

