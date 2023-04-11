SushiSwap Price Reaches $1.14 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $253.49 million and approximately $33.06 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sushi is a community-driven organization that aims to solve the liquidity problem by connecting decentralized markets and instruments. SushiSwap, created in 2020, is a decentralized exchange built on the Ethereum blockchain by Chef Nomi, sushiswap, and 0xMaki. SushiSwap allows users to swap tokens on its platform with decentralized governance. To use SushiSwap, users connect their wallet, select the token they wish to swap, and the token they wish to swap to. Transactions are verified globally, and fees are paid to Ethereum miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

