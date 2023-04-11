SWS Partners Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $112.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

