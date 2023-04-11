SWS Partners Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC opened at $131.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average is $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

