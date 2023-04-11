SWS Partners Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

