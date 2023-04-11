System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Up 3.2%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.01). Approximately 11,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.77) target price on shares of System1 Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5,416.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.76.

In other System1 Group news, insider Chris Willford purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £9,999 ($12,382.66). 43.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

System1 Group Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

