System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Up 3.2%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.01). Approximately 11,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($1.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.77) target price on shares of System1 Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5,416.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.76.

In other System1 Group news, insider Chris Willford purchased 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £9,999 ($12,382.66). 43.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

