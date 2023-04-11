TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TEGNA by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 222,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.