TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stake Boosted by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,417,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370,581 shares during the period. TEGNA makes up about 4.2% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 2.43% of TEGNA worth $114,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,294,000 after buying an additional 257,933 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,409,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,202,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,156,000 after purchasing an additional 356,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TEGNA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,068,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,050,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 236,684 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. 147,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,038. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

