TenX Keane Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:TENKU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

TenX Keane Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TENKU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 12th. TenX Keane Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENKU opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,324,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

