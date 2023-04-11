Terril Brothers Inc. Grows Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises 2.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 781,932 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 31,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,124 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $191,007.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,046,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,839,723.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 106,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,546.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

EMO traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. 12,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,086. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.