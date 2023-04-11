Terril Brothers Inc. Has $374,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Terril Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,989 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,600,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 148,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

WBD traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. 8,290,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,815,678. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

