Terril Brothers Inc. Invests $6.46 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

ATVI stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $85.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,108,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,113. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $85.88. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

