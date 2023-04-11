Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 5,275 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 9.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. 1,971,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062,146. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

