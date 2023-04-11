Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 308 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 308 ($3.81).

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Caroline Silver purchased 15,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,439.63). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,165 shares of company stock worth $3,791,360. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 266.20 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.44. The stock has a market cap of £19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,214.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 289 ($3.58).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

