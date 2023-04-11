Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $186.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $185.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

