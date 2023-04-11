TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 578.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TETRA Technologies

In other news, EVP Matthew Sanderson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,167. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,569.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Sanderson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,167. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $204,040. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages recently commented on TTI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. 871,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,718. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $402.71 million, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.54.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Further Reading

