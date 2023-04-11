Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

