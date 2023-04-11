Tevis Investment Management Invests $321,000 in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 46,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,408. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.66 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 8.32%.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

