Tevis Investment Management Sells 76 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tevis Investment Management trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.5% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $158.29. The stock had a trading volume of 389,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,762. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $358.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.