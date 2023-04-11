TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.46

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 3019292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 17.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

