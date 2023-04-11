The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Princeton Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.4% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $213.10. 3,243,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,845. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.55.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

