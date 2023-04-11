The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 59,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 572.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 59,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 101,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

KO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,506,215. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $270.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

