The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 82,190 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

