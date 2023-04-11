The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 3.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $38,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 15,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 891,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,283,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,408. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.29.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

