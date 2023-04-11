Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, hitting $578.98. 366,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $561.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

