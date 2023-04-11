Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

